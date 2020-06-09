Hermiston
January 12, 1951 — June 6, 2020
Cynthia Ann Sherrow was born on January 12, 1951, in Shirley, Massachusetts, to parents James and Isabell Blomme Bates. She died on June 6, 2020, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 69 years.
Cynthia was raised in Long Beach, California, Clarkston, Washington, and later Walla Walla, Washington, where she graduated high school in the class of 1969. She moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1971 where she worked for Lamb Weston and the Grocery Outlet.
Cynthia was united in marriage to Cary Sherrow on May 26, 1984, in Hermiston, Oregon. They welcomed a son, Jared, in 1986. She returned to work in 1990, working as a special education assistant for the Umatilla School District. Cynthia went to work at the Umatilla Chemical Depot in 2002 and continued until 2014 when the deconstruction ended.
She volunteered at the Good Shepherd Medical Center in education and with the auxiliary. Cynthia enjoyed gardening, traveling, trips to the Oregon coast, puzzles, and was an avid reader and animal lover.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Cary Sherrow, Hermiston, Oregon; son Jared Sherrow and his husband Dana Trottier, New York; mother Isabell Bates, Tacoma, Washington; sisters Monika Hem and Belinda Owen, both of Tacoma, Washington; and numerous very special nieces and nephews.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, and a brother, Frederick Bates.
A private family celebration of life service will be held.
Those who wish may make contributions in Cynthia’s memory to Pet Rescue, c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Cynthia with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
