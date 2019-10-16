Condon
October 18, 1920 — October 13, 2019
D. LaVern Partlow, longtime Boardman, Oregon, resident, was born on October 18, 1920, in La Grande, Oregon, to parents William and Adeline Gent Baker. She died on October 13, 2019, in Condon, Oregon, at the age of 98 years.
LaVern was raised and attended school in Boardman, Oregon. She then attended Eastern Oregon College where she earned her teaching degree. LaVern taught school for a year in a one-room school house in Vale, Oregon, before getting a teaching position in her hometown of Boardman. She continued to teach in Boardman and Irrigon for 38 years.
LaVern retired in 1979, although she did not slow down. She was always very active in the many projects and events happening in Boardman. LaVern was instrumental in the planning and raising the money needed for the building of the Boardman Senior Center, relocating the Lutheran Church after the building of the John Day Dam, and countless community events to support any cause to benefit others.
She loved playing the piano, was an avid Trailblazer fan, watching sports, and supporting her grandchildren playing sports, participating in rodeo, school activities or any activity they chose. LaVern was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she had served on the board and served on the board of the Boardman Senior Center for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan McLauchlan, and sons Johnny and Stephen Partlow, all of Boardman, Ore.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
LaVern was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Aaron Partlow; and her brothers Willard and Harold Baker.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Riverview Cemetery, Boardman, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in LaVern’s memory may be made to the Boardman Senior Center.
Please share memories of LaVern with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
