Pendleton
March 25, 1954 — March 8, 2019
Dagmar Gabriele West, maiden name of Muller, lived in Pendleton, Oregon. She passed on March 8, 2019, at her home in Pendleton, Oregon.
She was born on March 25, 1954, in Altenburg, Germany, to Heinz Muller (deceased) and Ruth (Rose) Krekel (deceased). She lived in Frankfurt, Germany; Anchorage, Alaska; Fort Lewis, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Long Creek, Oregon; and Pendleton, Oregon.
Dagmar was married to Edward West on August 7, 1970; it was “love at first sight.” Edward told his Army buddy when she walked through the door of the discotheque in Germany, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry.” They hadn’t even met yet.
Dagmar worked at the Pendleton Woolen Mills in Pendleton, Oregon, for about eight years. While living in Long Creek, Oregon, she worked at the Mt. Inn Restaurant and then years later as the cemetery secretary. When her family moved back to Pendleton she worked for Walmart prior to their grand opening and then as a cashier upon the opening of the store. She also was a Tupperware saleswoman, and was a natural born salesperson since she was so sociable.
One of Dagmar’s proudest moments was gaining her United States citizenship. She and her family attended the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service ceremony in 1998. Her road to citizenship started when she was three years old and escaped from East Germany with her mother and sister. She held onto her German citizenship in hopes of seeing her father who remained in East Germany. She was able to see her father in Germany 1991, after the Berlin Wall had come down.
Dagmar started having a tremendous amount of medical issues in 2001, unfortunately. She went to the emergency room April 2001 for gallstones and left the hospital September 2001 without a hip joint, making her left leg two inches shorter. She endured a multitude of medical issues that year, going from hospitals to rehab centers, then finally home. During that time, she was in a coma for about a week and her family didn’t know if she would survive. Her children called her their “miracle mom” after that. Later, routine dialysis treatments three days a week became part of her life starting in 2009, but it didn’t rule it. Dagmar and her husband still enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, crocheting, playing bingo, and visiting friends and family.
She loved to crochet scarves, potholders, and other items as gifts for friends and family. Over the years, she earned many blue ribbons, including a “Best of Show” at the Grant County Fair for her handmade crafts.
She would donate just about anything to help others (time, money, food, clothing, pet food to the animal shelter, smiles and cheer). She gave a homeless man odd jobs to help him earn money; another time she gave a stranger a ride. She was never afraid to speak her mind or trust a stranger.
Dagmar wasn’t just a sister-in-law to her husband’s family; they treated her like one of their own. She opened her home to multiple family members over the years when they needed help. The West family always enjoyed themselves, playing jokes on each other, playing card games, dice, bingo, and many more. Her mother-in-law taught her to drive, cook, play pinochle and bingo; they became very good friends.
Her husband and children were her pride and joy, and also her two cats.
She is survived by her husband, Edward West of Pendleton, Oregon; daughter Christina West of Lake Oswego, Oregon; daughter Tammy Gordon and her husband Garold Gordon of La Grande, Oregon; sister Beate Ellis of Germany; sister Gabriele Bannert of Germany; and brother Holger Krekel of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her father, Heinz Muller of Germany; mother Ruth (Rose) Krekel of Germany; and brother Reiner Muller of Germany.
The Celebration of Life will be sometime this spring, in Pendleton, and will be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made in memory of Dagmar to either the National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org/ or the American Diabetes Association at https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation2?df_id=18806&18806.donation=form1.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
