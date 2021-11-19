Dec. 25, 1962 — Nov. 14, 2021
Bismarck, N.D.
Dana Elizabeth Black, 58, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 14, 2021.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Athena Cemetery.
Dana was born in Pendleton, Oregon, to Charles and Rusty Black. There she joined her older sister, Lea, living in Gibbon, Oregon. They grew up together and enjoyed many adventures. Her youth revolved around horses and animals.
She attended grade school at Athena, Oregon, until the family moved to Orofino, Idaho. There, she finished her school years and graduated from Orofino High School in 1982. Dana participated in sports, 4-H and horse events. Later she attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Dana moved with her parents to Weippe, Idaho, where she was always her mom’s sidekick and helper, traveling many a mile retrieving school buses or looking at horses. Dana enjoyed the yearly trip to the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon night show, where she was a worker, checking in contestants and on the hay crew when she was younger. If she could, she would talk all day about her love for the Round-Up. She had many friends and relatives to see each year. She earned a lifetime pass with 40-plus years of working at the rodeo.
She loved the mountains and yearly hunting trips with her dad, Charlie. They hunted every year and was an excellent shot and very seldom came home with empty hands.
In 1991, Dana met Craig Albers and when the Black family accepted him, she joined him in Lewiston, Juliaetta and Grangeville, Idaho. She enjoyed helping him with remodeling their houses that they lived in and hunting with Craig and Charlie in the Grangeville area.
When her doctor in Grangeville heard about ties to North Dakota, he suggested moving there because all the specialist doctors she would ever need were there. Eliminating long distance traveling. The doctors and specialists added many good years to Dana’s life. They moved back to New Salem, North Dakota, to Craig’s great-grandfather’s farm.
There they raised angus cattle and a border collie dog named Jet and Dana’s cat named Pugsley. Dana enjoyed her time at the farm, keeping the yard mowed and looking nice. She helped with the cattle, spring calving and making hay. Her favorite was raising the bummer calves and graining the replacement heifers.
She was Craig’s go-to person for any help he needed. She spent many a day on her four-wheeler with their border collie, Jet, riding the calving pasture. Some days, time slipped away and they spent all day watching the calves.
Dana battled health problems from a young age. She always stayed positive and as long as the doctors could figure out her problem, she would take the medicine and make the best out of the situation.
She had an unbelievable desire to live every day. She was a fighter.
They enjoyed the NFR for nine consecutive years, her favorite was the year they met her sister and brother in-law, John and Lea VanHouten, there.
Dana enjoyed a lifetime spent with her sister’s family, extended Black family, and Craig’s family in North Dakota. Holidays were always celebrated and Dana put on a great meal and a decorated house. She enjoyed family and friends her door was always open.
She is survived by her best friend, Craig Albers; sister, Lea (John) VanHouten; niece, JaDee VanHouten; great-nephews, Carter and Tucker; great-niece in-law, Ali VanHouten; great-niece and nephew, Rietta and Mason; aunts, Tiny and Wanda; and numerous cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Corey VanHouten.
Memorials contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
