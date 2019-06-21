Fort Collins, Colorado
July 27, 1981 — May 26, 2019
Daniel Edward Wilcox III was born in Madang, Papua New Guinea, on July 27, 1981, to Rosalind and Daniel E. Wilcox Jr. He passed away at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado, on May 26, 2019. He was 37 years old.
Daniel graduated as valedictorian from high school in Toledo, Oregon, in 1999. He received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Oregon State University, then an MBA from Portland State University. He was working as a Senior Financial Analyst for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Daniel had an interesting childhood, growing up in the jungles of Papua New Guinea among the Kianyele people, about 70 miles from the nearest road. He loved traveling all over the world and working with wood. Daniel was loyal and caring to friends and family. He especially loved children and animals.
He is survived by his parents, a sister, a brother-in-law, and their three children. There are several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends as well.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at Oxbow Regional Park, 3010 S.E. Oxbow Pkwy, Gresham, OR 97080-8916, from 1-6 p.m. at the Beaver Lodge. Anyone who wishes to come is welcome.
