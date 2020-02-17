Hermiston
November 1, 1967 — February 12, 2020
Daniel Ernest “Dannie” Walchli was born on November 1, 1967, to Clinton Patrick “Skip” and Sherry Walchli. He left this earth peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends, far too soon, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 52. After fighting like a warrior for over 10 years, he knew it was time to finally let his body and mind rest.
Dannie was born a farmer, to a farmer, who was born a farmer as well. It was in his blood and was his true calling in life. He loved the land and what he could produce from it. By the age of 3, he refused to stay back in the house when work was to be done. He wanted to be in the fields. He was happiest in the dirt. Whether it was playing with toy tractors, learning to drive a flatbed in the asparagus field by age 6, riding motorbikes or four-wheelers, hoeing watermelon vines, changing irrigation pipe, planting, checking moisture levels in potato fields, swathing, baling, harvesting any crop, or simply driving around the farm to show others what he considered to be “God’s country,” his passion for the land never wavered. If you were fortunate enough to spend time on one of his “tours,” you were blessed to see the pride he took in the life he cherished.
Dannie respected his parents and grandparents like few people have the capacity to do. They, and Uncle John Walchli, were often credited with having taught him so much more than farming. His loyalty to family and the continuing success of the farm were what drove him. Though he was very athletic and competitive in sports, such as football, track and weightlifting, his true desire was to excel in his education in high school and college. He was very active in FFA as well. He felt that organization impacted him in great ways, and encouraged many others to take advantage of the benefits of being a part of it as well.
He graduated from Hermiston High School in 1985, and Oregon State University via Eastern Oregon University in La Grande in 1990. While the pride he took in being a key player on both sides of the ball while winning at football his senior year against rival Pendleton (after a 62-year drought) was something he carried with him his entire life, he was even more proud of the difficult classes he mastered, and being the only sibling of seven to complete his bachelor’s degree. He used his knowledge to keep pushing the farm forward whenever he could in the ever-changing industry. He was the respected voice in the family, as technology and practices marched forward in a way that sometimes seemed foreign to the generation before him. He was trusted to bring in changes that sometimes were an uphill battle, but always benefitted the farm.
In 1986 Dannie met Karen Hofmann, whom he professed in a bio he wrote to be “the love of his life.” The city girl was quickly wooed by his blue eyes, quick smile, and gentlemanly manner — not to mention that really cool red Chevy pickup he was so proud of! They married in July of 1988, settled on the farm and never looked back. Rural life was an adjustment for her, but proved to be the best decision of her life. Together they welcomed four amazing children: Katie in 1990, Brenna in 1993, Jared (JD) in 1995, and Luke in 1999.
Dannie was an incredibly loving and giving father. He may not have had as much time as some dads, but quality always made up for quantity. He was always willing to take the kids along to check water, ride in a swather, baler, combine or other farm equipment. Many of the trips with Dad included ice cream after. As they got older they weren’t sure if it was really a treat for them, or if he was just using them as an excuse to get some for himself! It was one of the traditions he continued when his first grandchild was born. Kadence will miss those treats with Papa.
He was proud of all the kids and loved to watch them play their many sports, help them with homework, talk with them about their goals, see them work hard on the farm each summer, or give them lectures on life when he could get them in a car for a road trip. Many lessons were learned on those drives, and appreciated to this day by his sons and daughters. His grandchildren brought him endless joy. We will all miss hearing him try to get the babies to “say Paaa-Paaaaa” from the moment they were born.
He spent his life cultivating more than just the crops. He had a steadfast desire to improve the farming industry. He served on many boards over his lifetime: the Umatilla County Weed Board, Pendleton Grain Growers Board, Stanfield Irrigation Board, Oregon Potato Commission, National Potato Council, U.S. Potato Board, and the Potato Variety Management Institute. He had continued to serve on most of these boards until the end of his life. He was highly respected by many in the industry for his wisdom, insight and perspectives. “He is not replaceable and will be missed,” said Gary Roth, Oregon Potato Commission executive director.
Dan is survived by his wife Karen; daughter Katie (Andrew), daughter Brenna (Brandon), son Jared “JD” ( Caitlynn), and son Luke (Courtney); granddaughters Kadence, Henley and June, and a soon-to-be-born grandson; mother Sherry Walchli; brothers Bobby (Rachelle), Patrick (Nancy) and Donnie (Karie); sisters Sherie Marie (Marty) and and Judy (Curtis); 19 nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ernest and Pauline Walchli and John and Marion Vernon, his father Skip Walchli, sister Cindy, and one great-niece.
A celebration of life will be held for Dan on Sunday, February 23 at 1 p.m. in the Hermiston High School commons. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 20 at Burns Mortuary in Hermiston from 4-7 p.m.
For those wishing to make donation in lieu of flowers, a fund is being set up to award a scholarship for area agricultural students. The family requests those to be sent to the Daniel Walchli Memorial Fund in care of Burns Mortuary, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Dannie with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
