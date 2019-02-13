Pendleton
Aug. 29, 1946 – Feb. 6, 2019
Daniel James Alden was born on Aug. 29, 1946, in Silverton, Oregon, to Vesterlide S. and Thelma L. Bovee Alden.
He died at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton on February 6, 2019, at age 72.
Dan served in the U.S. Army as a medic, stationed in Germany. He also served in the Oregon National Guard.
In Pendleton, he worked at the Tapadera, Shari’s, and in the East Oregonian mailroom for many years. His final employment before retirement was at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janice (Iverson) Alden of Pendleton; a daughter, Cindy, of Ritzville, Washington; stepchildren, Sabrina Clark and Ed Kuppenbender; stepchildren from previous marriages; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Timothy, Betty and Carolyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Paul.
Disposition by cremation by Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. No services are planned. Condolences can be sent to Janice Alden, P.O. Box 241, Pendleton, OR 97801.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.