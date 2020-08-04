Rieth
February 28, 1971 — July 2, 2020
Dan was born February 28, 1971, in Oregon City, Oregon, to parents Michael H. Brannan and Melinda (Brannan) Newman. He passed away at his home in Rieth, Oregon, at the age of 49.
Dan lived the first few years of his life in Molalla, Oregon, until his father passed away, later on moving to Eastern Oregon with his mother and sister Laura. He then grew up in Umatilla, attending school there starting with kindergarten and going all the way through high school. Dan made and kept many life-long friends along the way; most all that knew him considered him as a big-hearted person, and that would carry with him throughout his entire life.
While attending Umatilla schools he really enjoyed sports, starting out with T-Ball, and continuing with baseball through elementary school. His real love was football starting with freshman year, playing all four years as center for the team. Umatilla Vikings went to state playoffs three out of the four years.
Dan also joined the band at Umatilla where he fell in love with playing the drums, playing for the high school band and their concerts, school programs and celebrations. He also played drums for the Assembly Of God Church three years in a row for their "Singing Christmas Tree" annual pageants. His love for playing the drums went beyond high school while living in Portland after high school, with friends and fellow musicians forming their own "garage rock band," playing for friends but mostly playing for their own enjoyment. He never lost his love for playing the drums.
He was also a member of 4-H during elementary school, raising and showing sheep at the annual Umatilla County Fair and Livestock Auction.
Dan moved to Dallas, Texas, shortly after high school with some family members, where he lived and worked for two years learning construction and mechanical skills that he would use the rest of his life.
After moving back to Oregon he lived in the Hermiston area for a couple of years then moved to the Eugene area while attending community college, earning his certification in welding and adding to his work and life skills.
He spent two seasons working for Tri-Dent Sea Foods in Alaska, helping to build housing for the cannery workers. He was a skilled carpenter and framer. Dan battled several health issues during his working life but always gave it "his all."
He also enjoyed the opportunity for the fantastic fishing in Alaska as he truly loved fishing of all kinds, fishing for many years when time allowed.
Dan was also a lover of animals, especially his dogs. He supported animal shelters and pet rescues by always adopting his beloved dogs from them. His big heart and love for them brought him much enjoyment.
His love of Oregon and the great outdoors kept him close to home for the remainder of his life, living in Colton, Oregon, for the last eight years and had just recently purchased a home in Rieth, Oregon, where he looked forward to being close to the mountains, rivers and streams of Eastern Oregon.
Dan, you will be missed by all who knew and loved you!
Dan is survived by his mother Melinda and stepfather Mike Newman of Umatilla; sister Laura Brannan and husband Hovering Laplante of Portland, Oregon; brother Dave Newman of Portland, Oregon; many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends; and of course his beloved bull mastiffs George and Luna.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Les and Flo Brannan, Joseph and Wilma Mann and Kenneth and Charlotte (Newman) Dack, and several great-grandparents.
A private family gathering will be held a later time due to COVID-19.
Anyone that wants to can make a contribution in his name to their favorite pet rescue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.