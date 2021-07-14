Pendleton
Dec. 7, 1954 — July 8, 2021
Daniel Ray Coiner passed away at his home on July 8, 2021.
Dan was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on Dec. 7, 1954, to Donna Deane Bracy and Riley Thompson, and was adopted in his early years and raised by Franklin L. Coiner, who he called his father. He grew up in Ukiah and attended school there until later attending and graduating from Monument High School in 1973. He was an outstanding athlete, excelling in both basketball and track.
After high school he married Barbara McCarl, in Heppner, Oregon, and started his family, raising three boys. They later divorced.
He chose the logging industry as a career after turning down the opportunity to run in college. Dan was well known for his timber falling skills. He was most proud of falling trees in the steep area around Roseburg, Oregon, where he and his family lived for a few years. After a major knee injury derailed his logging career, he later became a licensed contractor and remodeled homes for several years in Oregon and California. When the decision was made to move closer to home to be near family and friends, he accepted a job at Keystone RV for a short period of time before retiring. He made many new friends while working at Keystone and was known to all as “Uncle Dan.”
Dan was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed every aspect of elk camp, from telling stories from previous years to being the camp cook. His true passion was fishing. While he loved fishing himself, nothing made him happier than seeing smiles on the faces of those he took along with him after a catch.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Donna Deane Bracy Coiner and Franklin L. Coiner, and brother Joseph Coiner.
He is survived by his three sons, Austin (Lindsey) Coiner of Pendleton, Josh (Melissa) Coiner of Heppner and Danny Coiner, also of Heppner; grandchildren Delaney and Griffen Coiner of Pendleton, and Jackson, Keaton and Harper Coiner of Heppner; sisters Pam (Mike) Kalinowski of Pasco, Washington, and Debi (Jim) Byrnes, Norma Hoisington and Annette (David) Hoeft, all of Pilot Rock; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Ukiah Cemetery at 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
