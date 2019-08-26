Beaverton
November 1, 1947 — August 18, 2019
Danny Jo Fullerton passed away in Portland, Ore., from MS complications Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 71, surrounded by his family.
He was the youngest of two children born to LG Fullerton and Josephine Lois (Poyser) Fullerton on Nov. 1, 1947, in Walla Walla, Washington, one day before his dad's birthday. He and his sister, Mary, were raised with two foster sisters: Shelia and Onna Oran.
Dan and his family lived in the Koontz house in Echo, Ore., when he was born in nearby Walla Walla, Wash. They moved to Milton-Freewater, Ore., near his maternal grandparents, before moving back to Echo for a year. In 1953 the family moved to Williams, Ore., where Dan began school and had many happy memories. They eventually moved permanently back to Echo when Dan was in seventh grade. He graduated Echo High School in 1966.
After high school he and a best friend, Danny Flanagan, joined the Army together. He was stationed in Louisiana, Virginia, Germany, and Kansas. He received the National Defense Service Metal for Marksmanship with the .45 cal. pistol and Sharpshooter for the Rifle M14. His service was with "B" Company, 70th Battalion, 24th Infantry Division in Armor as a tank driver. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1969 and was on standby reserve until 1972.
Dan came to faith in Jesus in the late 1970s in the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hermiston, Ore., and was a faithful attender with his family.
He worked for the Forest Service as a heavy equipment operator, and at the Army Corp of Engineers at McNary Dam, Ore., before medically retiring in 1987. Some of his happiest times were camping and going for drives in the mountains, and camping at the beach with his family. He could tell stories for hours of his growing up and wild days in the Army. In later years he moved to the Portland, Ore., area to be closer to his daughters.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, LG and Josephine Fullerton, brothers Dale and Richard Fullerton (from LG's first family), foster sister Onna Oran, and his daughter Antonia Orroyo.
Dan is survived by two daughters, Shanna Fullerton and Katrina Sutherland; five grandchildren: Logan Duggan, Ashley Stoneking, Kelsey Stoneking, McKenze Sutherland and Makena Sutherland; sister Mary Cox; and foster sister Shelia Oran.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon.
Please share memories of Dan with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
