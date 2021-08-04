Pendleton
July 2, 1953 — Aug. 4, 2021
Darcia Faye (Mentzer) Porter of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, at home with family.
Darcia was born to Leonard and Betty (Rice) Mentzer on July 2, 1953, in Pendleton, Oregon. Raised in Pilot Rock, Oregon, Darcia met Kent Porter while attending school together in Pilot Rock, Oregon. They were united in marriage on Nov. 3, 1972. To this union they welcomed Tisha, Melissa, Karissa and Kyle over the next eight years.
She was a homemaker and raised their children before volunteering at the school to be involved with her children. She did everything from cooking in the school kitchens to working in the classrooms. An accomplished pianist, she played accompaniment for choir for several years. After returning to the workforce, Darcia was a bank teller and administrative assistant for many years.
She was also a very proud grandma of her five grandchildren: Cortley (Williams) Jerome, Jacob Headley Porter, Madaline White, Morgan Gaines and Karsen Davis. But her care extended to any friend of her children who needed anything, at any time. She was affectionately known as “Mom” by a number of students while working at Pilot Rock schools.
Darcia was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, often making clothes and quilts for her family, even entering a number of quilts in local shows and fairs. Many loved ones received animal quilts as children, and then quilts made with love.
Her devotion to her family will never be questioned as we recall all the memories. Everything we do or will do in our lives will be because of the influence she gave to her children.
Darcia is survived by her husband Kent Porter at their home, children Tisha Porter of Pendleton, Melissa Porter of Adams, Karissa Porter of Pilot Rock and Kyle Porter of Pendleton, brother Doug (Robin) Mentzer, sister Donna Christensen, her five grandchildren and two great grandsons, five nieces and four nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Betty, brothers David and Daryl Mentzer, and father-in-law Lincoln Porter.
Special thank you to Good Shepherd Healthcare and Vange John Memorial Hospice for their wonderful support at the end.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park. There will be a fellowship gathering following at the Pilot Rock Community Center.
Arrangements are handled through Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
