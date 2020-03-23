Hermiston
April 11, 1949 — March 21, 2020
Darrel Raymond Gage of Hermiston was born April 11, 1949, in Prineville, Oregon, the son of Tanklin and Darlene (Rose) Gage. He passed away in Hermiston on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 70.
Darrel lived in Mitchell, Oregon, throughout his childhood, where he attended school and graduated from high school in the class of 1967. After high school, he attended school to become an electrician. While serving his apprenticeship he lived in Fossil and later in Pendleton, Oregon. In 1974, he moved to Hermiston where he has resided since. He worked as a journeyman electrician throughout Eastern Oregon for over 40 years.
Darrel enjoyed hunting, fishing, being a small aircraft pilot and working on his small farm near Hermiston. He was a member of the IBEW #112 in Kennewick, Washington, for many years.
Darrel married Donna Launer on September 12, 1968, in Mt. Vernon, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna; three daughters, Deena and husband Jerry Hollow, Dawn and husband Chuck Dickinson, and Danella Levy; seven grandchildren: Menna, Tyler, Kaden, Jacob, Faith, Landen and Georgia; sister Susan Kelley; and many extended family members.
A private family service was held with burial in Hermiston Cemetery.
Family suggests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Research or to the American Cancer Society.
Family would like to thank the staff at Guardian Angel Homes and Vange John Memorial Hospice for their loving care and compassion during this time.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
