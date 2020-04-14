Pendleton
August 17, 1938 — April 12, 2020
Darrell Wayne McCoy, 81, of Pendleton, passed peacefully at home Easter morning, April 12, 2020. He was born August 17, 1938, to Lillian and Robert McCoy in Pendleton. He graduated from Pendleton High School in 1956. He graduated in 1958 from Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls with a degree in welding.
He married May Wagner in 1957 in Pendleton. Born to this union were Robin, Jess, and Lori. Darrell was an excellent welder, and helped build the Space Needle in Seattle, and welded for Boeing while living in King County, Washington. He returned to Pendleton in 1968 to operate the W. G. Miller farm on which he was raised.
He was a 4-H leader, school bus driver, and welding instructor at BMCC. He loved mentoring youth in livestock, farming or welding projects. He was named an Honorary Chapter Farmer in the Pendleton FFA Chapter.
In 1975, he married Kathleen Herrett. They enjoyed hunting and fishing together for 45 years. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his three children Robin (Steve) Skillman, Jess (Gina) McCoy, and Lori (Mark) Harrison; granddaughter Nikki (Morgan) West and grandson William Harrison; and great-granddaughter Tara West. He has numerous nieces and nephews who will also miss him.
He was predeceased by his parents: Robert McCoy, William Miller, his stepfather who raised him, and his mother Lillian Miller; and infant daughter Wanda Lilora McCoy.
The celebration of life for Darrell is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Pendleton. A meal will follow the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Pendleton FFA Chapter or Vange John Memorial Hospice in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
