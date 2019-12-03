Adams
December 21, 1938 — November 25, 2019
Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, son, friend, neighbor, teacher, artist, citizen, life-long learner, self-described adventurer, lover of life, and a raconteur par excellence, David Alen Remington was born on December 21, 1938, in Silverton, Oregon, to William Amos and Doris Mae (Drake) Remington. He passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, in Spokane, Washington, after a short illness.
A descendent of pioneers, David attended schools in Salem, Oregon, and graduated high school in Ripley, West Virginia. A proud first-generation college student, he graduated from Oregon College of Education (now, Western Oregon State University) and earned his master’s degree from The University of Washington. In 1961, he married Wanda Coe.
He taught art at Pendleton High School from 1966 to 1996. He also taught at Blue Mountain Community College, Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, and for the Pendleton Center for the Arts. He lived the last 50 years out on his properties on the Umatilla River, between Thorn Hollow and Gibbon.
Besides painting and drawing, sharing life with his wife and family, teaching, reading, traveling, being an active member of the First United Methodist Church, trying to speak German and French, philosophizing, speculating, and swapping tall tales with friends and neighbors, David loved working and exploring his land.
David is survived by Wanda, his wife of 58 years, now of Walla Walla; sons John (Marisa) and Ben (Maria); and grandchildren Caitlin, Connor, Matthew and Dilon, as well as a great-granddaughter, Tessa Mae. He is preceded in passing by his parents, his beloved stepfather, H.F. St. John, four siblings, three nephews, and one niece.
The family requests no flowers. Instead, friends may make contributions to the art education fund at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
The Pendleton Center for the Arts will host a celebration of life at a date to be determined later.
