Pendleton
June 6, 1939 — Sept. 10, 2020
David Allen Soderstrom passed away on Sept. 10, 2020, at the age of 81.
David was born in Portland, Oregon, to Albert and Doris Soderstrom. He was raised in Corbett and graduated from Corbett High School in 1957. After high school, David went on to study architecture at the University of Oregon.
In 1966, he joined Will Martin beginning his architectural career in Portland, Oregon. This union was known as Martin and Soderstrom. In 1971, John Matteson joined them to form Martin, Soderstrom, Matteson.
In 1984, David left MSM to begin his own firm, Soderstrom Architects, where he retired in 2003, holding architectural licenses in eight states. During his long career practicing architecture, David also served as chairman of the Portland Design Review Commission finalizing the Design Guidelines for future construction in the downtown core area. He also served concurrently on the City Planning Commission.
David designed many schools beginning with Athena Elementary School in 1977. Then in 1982, he designed the Pendleton Junior High School, which was the state’s largest active solar-powered building, winning three design awards. He went on to design Forest Grove High School in 1984 and Oregon City High School in 2003. He also worked with the Milton-Freewater School District and Eastern Oregon University.
David was known to always be ready with a pen to sketch a concept and come up with innovative ideas. He also worked hard to support all those that worked with him.
He enjoyed golf in both his professional career and personal life. David designed both the Ghost Creek Clubhouse and Witch Hollow Clubhouse at Pumpkin Ridge in 1991 and 1992. He also designed Gearhart Golf Links Clubhouse in Gearhart and the OGA Members Clubhouse at Tukwilla in Woodburn, both in 2000.
Outside his professional life, he was also involved in his community. David served on the Portland Opera Board from 1991-1997, in addition he was president for part of that time. He also was a float judge for the Portland Rose Festival Association for three years.
David is survived by his wife, Luann, of almost 40 years; and his brother, Keith Soderstrom. He is also survived by his children, Ken (Amy) Soderstrom, Kristin (Joe) Howells, Angela (David) Valentine, Erik Soderstrom, Evan (Brianne) Soderstrom and Allison Soderstrom.
David had a strong love of family and spending time with good friends. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Remembrances can be made to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to PAWS (Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter) in care of Burns Mortuary at 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801 or P.O. Box 489, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
