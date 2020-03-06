Pendleton
June 15, 1961 — March 4, 2020
David A. Nooy, age 58, passed away Wednesday, March 4, after a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was born in Pendleton, Oregon, the son of John and Ellen Nooy.
David was employed at St. Anthony Hospital for 32 years, most recently as an environmental services technician in their Central Sterile Department, and was proud of the work he did. He was well respected by his family of co-workers, even when he bested them on Fitbit challenges.
David enjoyed running or biking on the backroads north of Pendleton. He also loved to fish, whether it be fishing early mornings for steelhead on the Umatilla River or fishing for crappie as he watched the sun set on McKay Reservoir. Other interests were target shooting and video games.
David is survived by his brothers John Nooy (Sherlene) of Pendleton and Steven Nooy of Kennewick, Washington; a sister, Linda Dillavou (Gary) of Pendleton; nephews Shane and Kevin and nieces Cassie, Katie and Nicole; and aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Michael.
Everyone agrees that David had a kind, gentle soul. When coming to terms with his diagnosis, he remained the same David. Never angry, always greeting you with a smile and happy to have a good visit with you. His strength and courage inspired us all and he will be greatly missed.
Per his wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
Donations can be made to the St. Anthony Foundation Cancer Fund.
