Pendleton
May 20, 1945 — November 13, 2020
David Bob Mitzimberg, “The Mitz,” passed away on November 13, 2020, at age 75. He was born in Boise, Idaho, on May 20, 1945, to George and Lillian (Sussman) Mitzimberg.
David attended Pendleton High School (Class of ’63) and after high school served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era (1965-1969).
He studied theater and English at Western Washington University and graduated in 1979. David loved the theatre and acting, and even created the acting group “Water Closet Ltd” during his time in the service when he was stationed at Fort Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts. He took great pleasure in teaching this craft to others and sharing his enthusiasm and knowledge of the dramatic arts. He was well known for playing Santa Claus and would grow his beard to keep in character; “When the kids pull my beard, it’s real.” He was an avid gamer and loved to try each new game that came out.
David was one of the original founders of the Pendleton Underground Tours and, under the pen name “Rufus Crabtree,” he wrote the book “The Pendleton Story,” detailing its history. He was involved in many successful business adventures, including the Sub Shop, where he met some of his dearest friends.
David, as a life-long Democrat, was actively involved in politics and tried to make his town and the state a safer, fairer and healthier place to live. David will be missed greatly within the Pendleton community, always with a smile and a wave, unselfishly taking time out of his day to sit with you, talk, make you laugh and just listen.
David is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Curran (Vermont) and Emily Haskell (Massachusetts); 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel Mitzimberg (Pendleton); and two nephews. He was predeceased by his sons, Robert David Mitzimberg (1969) and Alexander Lucius Mitzimberg (2019).
The viewing and visitation will be Friday, November 20, from 2-3 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, Oregon, and are open to the public. Also, at 3 p.m., the military will be honoring him for his service by playing “Taps” and with the flag ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made, in David’s memory, to an organization or charity of your choice.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
