December 23, 1931 — October 24, 2020
David Eugene was born Dec. 23, 1931, to Charles and Minnie Bates in Portales, New Mexico. He had four siblings, J.C., Cleo, Vivian and Charles Jr., all of whom preceded him in death.
He graduated from school in Mountainair, New Mexico, which is where he met the love of his life, Joyce Garrison. After they married Oct. 12, 1952, they had three children, David, Janiece and Lenora. They were happily married for 65 years.
The family moved to Medford, Oregon, in 1955 and made their way to the Pendleton area in 1967, where Eugene began working as the shop foreman for Barnett Rugg Ranch. He worked there until he retired in 1995. He loved working on cars and was a gifted mechanic whose skills spanned from working on cars to fixing combines — anything that had an engine in it.
Eugene loved the Lord and shared that love with his family and those around him. He and his wife were members of First Assembly of God Church in Pendleton, Oregon, for over 50 years.
Eugene is survived by his three children, David Bates, Janiece Callis and Lenora Curtis, along with their spouses, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton, Oregon. Graveside will follow at Skyview Memorial Park, also in Pendleton, Oregon.
