Dayton, Ohio
December 11, 1941 – June 24, 2020
David L Hesp (Col, US Air Force retired), age 78, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. David was born on December 11, 1941, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to the late Jean Whitney Hesp and Claron Hesp. He grew up in Athena, Oregon, with his late brother, Tom Hesp.
David retired in 1994, as a full colonel after 30 years of service in the Air Force. He loved the Air Force and especially when he was a fighter pilot. He flew 202 combat missions in Vietnam and was awarded 13 air medals and three distinguished flying crosses. As his retirement job, he worked as a Centerville school bus driver for 18 years. He loved that job, too.
David had wonderful friends at Grace Lutheran Church who have been so supportive of him during all his illnesses. He sang in the church choir and always had a lovely voice. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His pain is over now, and he can be peaceful and whole at last. He was handsome to the very end.
David is survived by his nurturing wife of 33 years, Patricia Ciambro-Hesp, and their daughter, Dr. Zoe C. Hesp, and her fiancé, Mike Dodge; his daughters Jennifer McIntyre; Tracy Begley, and son-in-law Scott Begley; grandchildren Cameron McIntyre and Mackenzie and Molly Begley; step-sister, Kris Schulz; many beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces; his Aunt Pat Whitney; and brother-in-law Paul Ciambro and sister-in-law Linda Gray.
The family welcomes friends at an outdoor memorial service and internment on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at David’s Cemetery Columbarium (4600 Mad River Road, Dayton, Ohio, 45429) with Military Funeral Honors, choir performance and Pastor Phil Holulin officiating. As flowers are not allowed at the Columbarium, contributions can be made to the Hospice of Dayton or Grace Lutheran Church (410 E. Pease Ave., Dayton, Ohio, 45449) in memory of David Hesp. Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel is care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
