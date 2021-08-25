David Lee Wallis was born May 11, 1952, in La Grande, Oregon, to Wes Wallis and Margaret (Peggy) Wallis. He was the grandson of Ferg and Ann Comrie-Hopman and Howard and Esther Wallis. He died Aug. 7, 2021, in Adventist Hospital in Hanford, California, near where he lived in Corcoran, California.
David, with his three brothers Steve, Mike and Jim Wallis, spent their grade school years in Tulelake, California. David graduated from Pendleton High School in 1970.
After graduating from the University of Oregon in 1974 with a degree in computer science, he worked for several companies in Oakland, Santa Clara and San Jose, California.
While living in San Jose he was active in a Catholic charismatic worship group. In 2004 he joined the Monastery of the Risen Christ in San Luis Obispo, California.
Because of health problems, he moved to Pendleton for a while. After he retired, he moved to Imperial Beach,, California, near the Mexican border. Finally, he moved to Corcoran, California.
His father, Wes Wallis, and his uncle, Roy Comrie, preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Peggy Wallis; brothers Steve (Lorraine), Mike (Laurie) and Jim (Paula) Wallis; aunt Audrey Comrie and cousin Mitch Comrie, and uncle Howard and aunt Eilleen Wallis; and many more cousins, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life Mass will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission, Pendleton, with a lunch following. Interment will be at Skyview Memorial Park, Pendleton.
Donations may be made to Cason's Place, P.O. Box 1142, Pendleton, OR 97801 or the American Lung Association.
Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, handled local arrangements.
