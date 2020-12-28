Hermiston
November 13, 1948 — December 19, 2020
David Williams, 72, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon.
David was born in Ontario, Oregon, in 1948 to Gordon and Alyce Williams, the fifth of seven children. He attended Nyssa High School, graduating in 1966.
He married his high-school sweetheart, LeRoyce Schlupe, in 1966 and they moved to Hermiston in 1973 where they raised their four children together.
David was a hard worker, taking on a variety of jobs in agriculture over the years. He retired from R A Farming in 2017.
David was an avid golfer and was known to enjoy a glass of fine Scotch and a cigar after a day on the golf course. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a sharp card player whose witty comments brought much laughter to pinochle games. An all-around handyman and perfectionist, David was also fond of woodworking and completed many home-improvement projects.
Above all, David was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Poppa. He was a kind and gentle husband with an extraordinarily humble and selfless spirit. David cherished his family and would have sacrificed anything for them. Despite working long hours, he was always up for tossing a ball, practicing lay-ups, or hitting a few golf balls with his kids when he got home. Constantly prioritizing his family, he made time for coaching softball, hunting trips, and building projects. His grandchildren also experienced his unconditional love and support as he never missed an opportunity to attend their sports events, music festivals or graduations, proudly cheering them on. Although he was a man of few words, he had a huge heart and his family never doubted how important they were to him.
David was incredibly loved and will be greatly missed by many including his wife of 54 years, LeRoyce; his four children, Wendy (John) Top, Andrea (Wayne) Claver, Jennifer (Kent) Karsten and Joshua (Whitney) Williams; his 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Dec. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, David’s family requests that any remembrances be extended in the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org/donate).
Please share memories of David with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
