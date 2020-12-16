Heppner
February 20, 1948 — December 15, 2020
David Richard DeMayo of Heppner was born Feb. 20, 1948, in Geneva, New York, the son of Kenneth and Beverly (Clust) DeMayo. He went to be with his Lord on Dec. 15, 2020, in Heppner at the age of 72, after injuries stemming from a Parkinson’s-related fall.
Dave spent his childhood in Painted Post, New York, where he graduated from high school in 1966. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and saw the world, seeing action in Vietnam. His home base was in Hawaii, with many R & R times spent in Hong Kong and in the Philippines. He had fond memories of times spent in Hong Kong where he sponsored a boy at a Roof Top school. He was honorably discharged after 4 years of active duty.
Upon reentry to the civilian world he pursued his education. He attended Monroe Community College, then travelled to the Missouri Ozarks to attend Baptist Bible College, where he met and married his wife of 47 years, Neva Cheyenne Randall. After receiving a BA in theology, he attended Missouri State in Springfield, attaining a BS in Geology. He graduated with honors and is a member of PHI KAPPA PHI.
He also was a member of the Pershing Rifle Club, as a part of his ROTC commitment. This launched phase two of his military career, which comprised 16 years of active duty with the U.S. Army as a part of its Engineer Corps. This career allowed him to experience more of his own country, being assigned to Forts Leonard Wood (MO), Bragg (N. Carolina), Belvoir (VA), and Wainwright (AK). He also had a three-year tour in Wildflicken, W. Germany, and was a recruiting commander in Boise, Idaho. While in the military, he did graduate studies at Ohio State University, and Webster, where he received his master’s in public administration. He retired with the rank of O4E (Major with prior enlisted time).
As a civilian, he first settled in Boise, Idaho, working for five years with Micron Technology. Being the restless person he was, it was time to move on. He decided to put his master’s degree to use finding employment as a city manager, first in Vale, Oregon, for five years, then in Heppner, Oregon, for another five years.
The troubles in Iraq triggered yet a Phase 3 of Dave’s military career. At the age of 60, he was called up to active duty in 2008 as a part of Iraqi Freedom. He used his skills to help rebuild a war-torn country, helping to rebuild schools, hospitals, and roads, as well as teaching them how to set up good city governments in their region. He learned to speak Arabic while there.
David’s hobbies included rockhounding, birdwatching, reading, and Bible study, especially the Old Testament.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth DeMayo; mother, Beverly Burnside; and a beloved stepfather, Robert Burnside; as well as several cats who meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife Neva; brothers, Steve DeMayo (Rochester N.Y.), Robert Burnside (Rochester), and Scott Burnside (Watkins Glen, N.Y.); three nephews, one niece, and Max the cat.
David will be laid to rest Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Due to COVID, there will only be a graveside service, with face masks and social distancing observed. Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
Memorials may be sent to local Humane Society organizations, or to Lutheran World Relief, P.O. Box 17061, Baltimore MD 21298-9832.
