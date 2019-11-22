Pendleton
November 29, 1927 — November 19, 2019
David S. Hagewood of Pendleton, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home. David was a beloved of Betty J. Hagewood. David was a loving husband and gentle soul to everyone around him.
In addition to his wife, he survived by his daughter Diane Camp and son David Hagewood Jr.; stepchildren Pete and April, Tony, Wand and Frank, Evelyn, Laura and Brad; as well as numerous grandchildren.
A memorial service to honor David S. Hagewood's life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801, with Pastor Nate Jackson. Burial to follow will be held at Olney Cemetery, 865 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton, Oregon.
