Pendleton
October 5, 1951 — February 13, 2021
On February 13, 2021, David passed away in his home with his beautiful bride by his side. David was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February of 2020 and fought hard to overcome this horrible disease. His fighting spirit and positive attitude inspired the many lives he touched during his illness. The focus of this memoriam will not be on his illness. The focus here forward will be squarely on the beautiful and witty person that is David Wayne Metz.
David Wayne Metz was born in Amityville, New York, on October 5, 1951. His father, David Wittington Metz, was the sole provider and rock for David and his two brothers. David was the middle son, with older brother James Wittington Metz and his baby brother Thomas “Pee Wee” Metz.
As a boy growing up in Syosett, New York, David enjoyed raising bunny rabbits and being a prankster. He always kept the people around him on their toes. David was a hard worker. In his youth, he made money delivering newspapers. He also worked with his father, who was a bricklayer. In his early adulthood, he worked with his father building McDonald’s restaurants up and down the East Coast. His father was also a police officer and investigator for the Nassau County Police Department. David’s father modeled the values of hard work, responsibility, and having fun, all traits David inherited. There was a distinct emphasis on having fun, which he always modeled brilliantly. Whenever he walked into a room or entered any type of establishment, David made his presence known and lit up the room with his humor and wit.
In 1969, David graduated from Syosset High School. In 1970, he joined the Syosett Fire Department and served as a volunteer until 1982. His younger brother, Pee Wee, also served as a volunteer and reminisces fondly of the firehouse antics he and David engaged in.
As a young man, David had a love for fast cars, American muscle. In later years he moved on to a love of luxury automobiles, such as Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz.
Another love of David’s is the New York Stock Exchange. We are certain he is still monitoring the market from Heaven.
One of David’s other prominent traits was coming up with clever nicknames for all his loved ones.
In 1981, David started a career as a truck driver, or transportation engineer, if you will. Truck driving took him to the West Coast. He lived for several years in the state of California, but ultimately settled in Oregon. He drove for Walmart for 17 years, starting in 2001 until his retirement in November of 2018. During his time at Walmart, he earned numerous transportation safety awards. Prior to driving for Walmart, he drove for Viking. In 1993, Viking awarded him Outstanding Driver of the Year.
On April 19, 2009, David met his real-life princess and love of his life, Judy Carol Norden. They were set up on a blind date by Ryan Cecil (their Cupid). Judy was princess of the fair in Grant County, Oregon, in 1970 and was affectionately referred to as “Princess” by her “Loving Man.” The two wed on June 12, 2010, on the Soggy Bottom Farm in Sheridan, Oregon. It was one of the most beautiful days imaginable. The two had waited an awfully long time to find each other. Each had the privilege of marrying their best friend. It was a life of love and fun. Judy loves the humor and excitement that was brought to her life. She would always say “there is never a dull moment.” Finding Dave was greatest blessing in her life, and the feeling was more than mutual. It was a beautiful union indeed.
Dave became stepfather to Judy’s children Pamela Ramsey, Timothy Stratton and Sandra Egan. He also became Grandpa Dave to Blake Ramsey, Elsa Soles (Ramsey), Kailee Failla, Claire Stratton, Cooper Stratton, Sofia Egan, Tyson Egan, Pierce Egan, Maverick Egan, Jax Egan and Ivy Egan. He loved Judy’s kids and her kids’ kids as his own. He took his responsibility as husband, father and grandfather very seriously and became a strong leader for the family. He was loving, forgiving, protective and most of all fun.
David was preceded in death by his father David “Dave” Wittington Metz and older brother James Wittington Metz. David is survived by his beautiful wife Judy Norden Metz, younger brother Pee Wee, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, beloved sisters-in-law Kathy and Bruce, and too many friends to count. His closest pals are Kerry Kipps and Steve “Gabby” Lefore.
David was a faithful supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. In his honor, it is asked that donations be made to this organization, in his name, in lieu of sending flowers. To donate, please visit www.stjude.org.
There will be an intimate, informal service held at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel on February 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. The address is 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801. The service will be led by Chaplain Rick Oliver. Chaplain Oliver has been an amazing support to our family, and we are forever grateful.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
