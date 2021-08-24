Redmond
July 1947 — July 2021
David was born July 8, 1947, in Pendleton, Oregon, to James Donald Barnes and Leola Violet Barnes.
After graduating Pendleton High School in 1965, he enlisted in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged in November 1972.
David attended college at Blue Mountain and obtained certificates in auto mechanics, and then in heavy equipment operation and mechanics. He worked in various agricultural mechanic positions, but found his true calling in law enforcement in the 1980s and 1990s. He held positions with Hermiston Police Department, Umatilla Police Department, Weston Police Department, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and the state of Oregon Department of Corrections. For two years, in 1987 to early 1989, he operated the Umatilla Marina and RV Park with his new wife.
In 1986, Dave met and married Carla K. Smith (Casper) in Hermiston. In 1988 they moved to the eastern side of the county, and lived in Milton-Freewater, then in 1998 they relocated to Central Oregon in Redmond. Carla continued her career in banking and credit, while Dave worked in and retired from retail management.
David is survived by his mother, Leola Barnes of Pendleton, Oregon, and one brother, James Barnes, also of Pendleton. His father, two brothers and a sister preceded him in death. He is also survived by his wife, Carla Kay Barnes; two sons, Nicholas William Barnes of Amity, Oregon, and David (Ron) Barnes of Lebanon, Oregon (and a third son, Richard Barnes, whereabouts unknown); Dave’s stepdaughter, Stacy Anne Smith, lives in Bentonville, Arkansas. David was also the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
David loved his church family at CPC in Redmond, and was a golfer and avid fisherman. He loved to fish and hike into streams and rivers with his best friend, and life-long buddy, Ron Frost. When Ron passed away in 2003, Dave was never to golf again, but found a wonderful friend, Lewie Swertzferger of Redmond, to share the various lakes, rivers and reservoirs of Oregon.
After a 17-year battle with various cancers, heart issues, strokes and diabetes, our David finally had enough. He was very tired, but at peace. He passed quietly and knowing he was loved by all of us … with his son Nicholas holding his hand, he succumbed to the calling of our Father in Heaven. Praise be to God. Amen.
Dave requested no services be held, and that donations could be made in his honor to the Wounded Warriors Organization of America in lieu of flowers or mementos.
