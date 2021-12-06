Davion B. Chalmers of Hermiston was born Aug. 11, 1986, in Hermiston, Oregon, the son of Marcus Chalmers and Rose Thomas. He passed away in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 21, 2021, at the age of 35.
Davion was so full of life. He lit up every room he walked into and was always ready for the next adventure. His laugh was contagious and had a smile that would brighten your day.
Davion grew up and attended schools in Hermiston. He loved going fishing and had a strong appreciation for cars. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team and the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. He enjoyed playing basketball, whether it was with city leagues or just for recreation. He was a sneaker head and loved collecting shoes. Jordans were his prized possessions. Above all, his daughters were his world. He adored them and enjoyed every moment he could with them. Davion had a heart of gold and took pride in making sure his family was always taken care of and helped all he could.
Davion was preceded in death by his grandparents, (paternal) Precious and Walter Chalmers; (maternal) Eula Mae and John Thomas.
He is survived by his father, Marcus Chalmers; mother, Rose Thomas; his lifelong love, Nicole Armstrong, and their three daughters, Alexiana Chalmers, Amorah Chalmers and Ariah Chalmers; brothers, Xavier Rambo, Jerome Price, Twazae Gladney and Matthew Chalmers; sisters, Aleecia Chalmers and Dashia Chalmers, Regina Dela Peña, Tanika and Shagayla Gladney; and many extended family and close friends whom he considered his family.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
