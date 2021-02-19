Irrigon
August 4, 1942 — February 13, 2021
Dawn R. Palmore was born on August 4, 1942, in Portland, Oregon, to parents James Welch Sr. and Phyllis O. (Fluckey) Welch. She died on February 13, 2021, at her home in Irrigon, Oregon, at the age of 78 years.
Dawn was raised and attended schools in Portland, Oregon. She graduated in the class of 1960 at Washington High School in Portland, Oregon.
Dawn worked as a cashier at Fred Meyer for several years before she and Glenn moved to Moses Lake, Washington, where she worked at Pay Less. They later moved to Irrigon, Oregon, in 1998 where they have lived since.
Dawn enjoyed fishing, crafts, bowling, garage sales, auctions, animals and gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Palmore, Irrigon, Oregon; children Jamie-Jo (Bill) Smart, Longview, Washington, Marc (Angela) Palmore, Omak, Washington, Dawn R. Palmore Jr., Spokane, Washington, and Sean (Amy) Palmore, Othello, Washington; sisters Sharon Jo Conover, Eugene, Oregon, Jan Welch, Bend, Oregon, and Melodie Welch, Vancouver, Washington; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Joseph Welch Jr. and Michael G. Welch.
A graveside service following state guidelines will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Dawn’s memory to Pioneer Memorial Hospice, c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Dawn with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
