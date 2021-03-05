Pendleton
June 3, 1965 — February 27, 2021
Dawn Rochelle Widner Harvey passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 27.
Dawn was the only child of Kenneth Widner and Diana Harp. Although she often said she was an only child, she had four half-sisters and two half-brothers: Michelle Holt, Kathy Kinkead (James), Lynn Harp, Misty Townsend (Jim), Kenna Wallace (Chris) and Kenneth Widner Jr. (Gressa), and her cousin Robin Fitzmorris, who she considered her fifth sister. She was raised with all of them at different times during her childhood, and graduated from Pilot Rock High School.
On March 16, 1990, she married Justin Harvey, her perfect match. They made their home in Pendleton and raised three beautiful daughters: Katelyn (Chad), Madison (Kelvin) and Mackenzie (Kenny). She had five grandchildren — Henley, Laivin, Landon, Tommy and Liam — that were her world.
Dawn’s entire life revolved around her family. She was selfless in everything she did, including her battle with cancer, always putting everyone’s feelings and needs before her own. She loved the simple things in life — doing yard work, going to yard sales, spending time with her family, camping and riding in the mountains. She never met an animal that she didn’t like and adopted and fostered several pets over the years. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, heart of gold, and being fashionably late for everything. Dawn had a quick wit and sense of humor matched by no other — except maybe her husband. Dawn was the best wife, mom, grandma, sister, cousin and friend!
Dawn is preceded in death by her mom, grandparents and sister Misty.
Arrangements are being handled by Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, with a service to be held in the near future; details are to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
