Pendleton
November 5, 1993 — February 20, 2019
Dean Brandan Crosgrove, 25, born in The Dalles, Oregon, on November 5, 1993, passed away peacefully in Zihuatanejo, Mexico, on February 20, 2019, doing what he loved most. It was a tranquil and pleasant afternoon filled with friends, family, beer, and nature.
Son of Amy Augustus and Brandan Crosgrove, older brother to Hailey Crosgrove of Pendleton and Joshua Augustus of The Dalles. Grandson to Ron and Elvis Lemarr of Pendleton and Stu Nagel of The Dalles.
His memory and legacy will live on with us forever. Dean will, however, not be alone on his journey. Buried next to his Aunt Kai, he will once again see his best friend AmyJane Brandhagen, great-grandmother Millie Nagel, and idol Steve Irwin.
We would like to take this time to thank everyone who showed their support to the family in their time of need and everyone who helped make this process as easy as possible for all.
Dean, although not religious, was a spiritual man who believed that when one passed, they would turn into a star while waiting for the right era to return. Until you return Dean, we will miss you.
A celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St., Pendleton.
View the full obituary and leave condolences for the family at https://memorials.andersonstributecenter.com/dean-crosgrove/3759886/obituary.php
