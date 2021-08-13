Las Vegas
Dec. 27, 1939 — Aug. 2, 2021
On Aug. 2, 2021, Deanna Hendricks lost her valiant battle with Parkinson’s. She passed in her sleep, at her home in Las Vegas. She leaves her husband, Richard, and their children: Kim, Kaye, Kelly and Kathi, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to carry on supported by her formidable spirt.
She was born in Prairie City, Oregon on Dec. 27, 1939. She excelled in her career with the US Forest Service in Pendleton and Vancouver, Washington, including working overhead teams on forest fires. After retirement from the U.S.F.S., she moved to Wheeler, Oregon, where while assisting in her husband’s contracting business, took over management of the local Chamber of Commerce. Throughout her life, all who worked with her called her mom or were simply able to call her friend. They all enjoyed her fierce support and valuable council.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.