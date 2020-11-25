Hermiston
October 16, 1935 — October 25, 2020
Dee was the only child born to Lloyd and Virginia (Walton) Foust on Oct. 16, 1935, in Bassett, Nebraska.
At a very young age she and her parents moved to Newberg, Oregon, where she lived and worked until she graduated from Newberg High. While picking walnuts, filberts and strawberries to earn money for school, Dee met the love of her life, Bryce Jones.
On March 13, 1954, they were married at the Newberg Methodist Church. Their first home would be on the nearby Chehalem Mountain. There would be many other towns and cities around Oregon to follow. In Klamath Falls, a son, Russell, was born, then 15 months later a daughter, Wendy. A second daughter, Tracy, would be born in Tillamook while the family was in Garibaldi. A third daughter, Jayne, would be born while the family was living in Hermiston in the early 1960s.
As if raising four kids was not challenge enough, the family moved to Condon in 1964, where Dee opened a dog boarding service. She found great joy in watching after other people’s pets. It was at this time she also bred AKC Chihuahuas and took a turn at raising Australian shepherds. Chihuahuas would continue to hold a very dear spot in her heart!
A move back to Hermiston, then after that back to Newberg to be closer to their parents. During these years, Dee enjoyed traveling with Bryce on the truck with their dog Sara, taking pictures, trips to the coast and dancing on Saturday nights, until Bryce’s passing in June of 2010.
In 2017, Dee moved back to Hermiston to be closer to all of her grandkids. She enjoyed the trips with her girls to Hawaii, Missouri and the Grand Canyon. She especially enjoyed Sunday morning breakfasts out with the family.
Dee peacefully passed away October 25, 2020, shortly after celebrating her 85th birthday with her daughters.
She is survived by her Chihuahua companion, Meaka; daughters, Wendy (Ed), Tracy (Darrell) and Jayne (Mark); five grandkids, 10 great-grandkids and five great-great-grandkids; brothers-in-law, John Jones (Marjorie), Darrell Jones (JoAnne) and Larry Jones; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Virginia Foust; her husband of 56 years, Bryce; his parents, Wayne and Edith (Kendall) Jones; and sister-in-law, Betty (Taylor) Jones; and son, Russ L. Jones.
Service to follow in Newberg, Oregon, in the spring of 2021. E-mail messages can be left with Wendy at 1978together@gmail.com.
