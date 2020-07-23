Pendleton
August 29, 1946 — July 21, 2020
Deanna Rae Williams was born August 29, 1946, to Donald Bruce Williams and Antoinette Conner Williams in Pendleton, Oregon. Her children included Nancy Turner (deceased), Jesse Minthorn Sr., Tayts Scott and Donald Scott.
Dee was preceded in death by long-time partner Salvador Herrera approximately 20 years ago.
She was the first born of eight children. Her siblings included Sue Lovejoy, J.T. Williams, David Williams, Steve Williams, nephew/brother William “Tony” Surface and Lisa B. Williams. She was preceded in death by sister Sara Surface and brothers Bruce Anthony and Donald Barry.
Grandchildren include Kristi Higheagle, Alex Turner, Angel Williams, Jamar Breazeale, Tamara Minthorn, Jesse Minthorn Jr., Alyssa Minthorn, Derek Williams, Jeffrey Williams, Shaylin Spencer and Monica Lewis.
Great-grandchildren include Nancy A. Williams, Fernando T. Hernandez Jr., Moses C. Hernandez, Nova A. Hernandez, Antoinette Crowe, Sklar Crowe, Kaydon Higheagle, Francis Stitt, Porter Stitt, James Cayuse, Bradley Breazeale, Weylin Breazeale and Juliana Castro. She also had many nieces and nephews.
Dee started her training at Roswell, N.M. This time was described as challenging but an enjoyable start in improving conditions for her little family. She later attended Eastern Oregon Community College in La Grande, Oregon. She completed all her courses except for the practicum portion to receive her degree.
Dee worked at a wood mill tossing lumber about in Pilot Rock up until it was discovered she was pregnant and had to give the job up. The position she often talked about was her time working for the Confederated Umatilla Journal (CUJ) in its early years. She enjoyed writing and had fond memories of her time there. Dee worked in a variety of jobs at the Wildhorse Casino, the last being a slot floor supervisor. She also loved to play pool.
She was such a loving person, easy to talk to and always willing to listen. She could strike up a conversation wherever she went. Didn’t have to know you starting out but did when she left. She was known by many as Kotsa and loved it.
A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
