Hermiston
May 21, 1967 — February 10, 2019
Our sweet, darling daughter, Debra Ann “Debbie” DeChand, died peacefully early on the morning of February 10, 2019, in her sleep at her home of Porter House in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 51 years.
She was born on May 21, 1967, in Pendleton, Oregon. Debbie was raised in Pendleton and Hermiston, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 1986. She enjoyed arts and crafts, kayaking, camping, music, going to the coast, playing cards and board games.
She will be sorely missed by her mother, Irene Willard; stepfather Steve Willard; and her three children Richard Isackson, Christopher DeChand and Audrey Lammers and their families, which include six grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from noon until 4 p.m. at the Hermiston ARC Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share online condolences with Debbie's family
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
