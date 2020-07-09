Weston
January 5, 1953 — July 5, 2020
Debbie was born in Walla Walla, Washington, on January 5, 1953. She and her husband Dave have resided in Weston, Oregon, for more than 35 years. Debbie was at home with her husband and children by her side when she passed away, due to ALS, on July 5, 2020.
Survivors include husband Dave; children Richard (Sondra) of Weston, Dawn (Jason) of Bend, and Bodi (Brandy) of Milton-Freewater; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother Don Snider and twin brother Dennis Snider; and sister Denise Sampson.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Dean and Daphne Snider.
Per Debbie’s request, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Debbie’s name to Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E. George St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The family would like to thank the Athena/Weston Ambulance Crew, St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Life Flight Crew, Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, and Walla Walla Community Hospice for the kindness and care provided.
