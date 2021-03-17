Island City
November 27, 1962 — November 1, 2020
Debra (Debbie) Kay Davis, age 57, formerly of Stanfield, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Island City the afternoon of November 1, 2020.
Debbie was born to William Fred Davis and Sandra Joyce Lare on November 27, 1962, in Baker, Oregon. She grew up in North Powder on the family cattle ranch. Debbie attended elementary through high school in North Powder, where she played the trumpet in band and was active in basketball and volleyball. Debbie also loved to ride horses and was a 4H member and princess on the Catherine Creek Junior Rodeo Court in 1979-80.
Debbie moved with her family to La Grande in 1980 after the family sold its North Powder ranch, but her adventurous spirit took her to many places. In 1986, she met Vance Motz, and their daughter, Breanna, was born in 1988. In 2013, Debbie’s grandson, Ayden, joined their family. He was his grandma’s pride and joy! Debbie was fiercely proud of her family and enjoyed being with all of them. She also loved animals, especially her cats and dogs.
Debbie was a caregiver throughout her life for clients, friends and family. Her life was a living example of Christ’s love, and her faith carried her through obstacles and helped her celebrate victories.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Breanna Marie Davis, and grandson, Ayden William Davis, both of Island City; mother Sandra Davis and brother Jeffrey Davis, both of La Grande; stepmother Marilee Davis of Nampa, Idaho; aunt Jessie Cox of Spokane; and uncle Gayle Ramey of Murrieta, California.
Her father, William Davis, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents William Ernest and Vivian Clare McGrath Davis and Harrison Earl and Marie Miller Lare.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 or a charity of choice.
