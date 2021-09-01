Delbert “Gene” Gaines of Stanfield was born March 23, 1948, in Walla Walla, Washington, the son of Delbert and Dorothy Jean (Phelps) Gaines. He passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Hermiston at the age of 73.
Gene grew up in Pilot Rock where he attended school, graduating from Pilot Rock High School in the class of 1967. He then served in the U.S. Army Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Pilot Rock and began his career with US Gypsum. He worked at the mill for over 30 years until it closed in 2000. He then worked for Keystone RV and Continental Mills in Pendleton.
Gene loved archery hunting and looked forward to his annual hunts and spending time in the woods. He also enjoyed fly fishing. He loved being a grandpa to his grandchildren.
Gene married Sharon Watson in Reno, Nevada, on Feb. 14, 1993.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sharon of Stanfield; children, Michelle Gaines Voight of Willamina, Dave Gaines and Scott Gaines, both of Stanfield, Holli Hill of Pilot Rock, Lee Watson of Stanfield and Christopher Watson of Pendleton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Phil Gaines of Pendleton and Gerald Gaines of Richland, Washington; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Ronald Gene; brother, Danny; sister, Nancy; and beloved grandson, Cody Watson.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later time. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
