Heppner
September 16, 1957 — July 17, 2019
Delia Anna Robinson, 61, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with her loving family beside her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 675 Alfalfa St., Heppner, with a reception to follow at All Saints Episcopal Church, 140 N.W. Church St., in Heppner.
She was born September 16, 1957, in Portsmouth, Va. Delia’s father was in the Navy, so she and her siblings grew up mostly in Virginia and Pennsylvania. Her father retired to Pendleton, Oregon, and that’s how she got to this side of the country. That’s where Delia met and married Kirk Robinson on June 16, 1974. They had two children, Rondi Lynne Robinson-Davis and Royal Kirk Robinson.
Delia and Kirk moved to his hometown of Heppner in 1978. Once their son started school Delia found her life work. Delia worked for the Morrow County Health District for 33 years. She was a volunteer EMT taking call for MCHD for over 30 years and also a Hospice volunteer. She was very proud and honored to work for the hospital and service the patients they care for. She stated more times than we can count how much she loved her co-workers who became lifelong friends. The hospital supported her throughout her years working for them.
Delia’s friends knew she only needed a Pepsi and snacks and was ready for a road trip. She was very independent and loved doing for others.
Delia is survived by her husband Kirk Robinson of Heppner; daughter Rondi Davis and her husband Rob of Vancouver, Washington; son Royal Robinson and his wife Amber of Corbett, Oregon; a brother, Brain and Pam Mildenberger of Pendleton; sisters Lynne Lindberg and Pat Burgoyne of Orange County, Calif.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kyle and Darcy Robinson; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Mildenberger, father-in-law Donald Robinson and mother-in-law Merlyn Robinson.
Memorial contributions may be to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836 or South EMS, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 98736.
