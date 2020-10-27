Pendleton
April 1, 1931 — October 22, 2020
Delores LaVern Severe-Fielding was born on April 1, 1931, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Cecil S. and Idell Mae (Fletcher) Brown. Delores attended grades 1-12 in Pendleton. She also attended Western Union-Santa Cruz in California.
A funeral for Delores will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pendleton, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. A graveside will follow at Olney Cemetery. Services also will stream live on Facebook at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
Delores married Billy Carl Severe, of Pendleton, on February 14, 1951. She and Bill had seven sons: Randy, Robin, Curtis, Stewart, Monty, Clinton and Shawn. A second marriage ended in divorce due to spousal violence. On November 13, 1998, she began her third and happy marriage with Marion Orland Fielding. Marion (known also as Pat) had five children from his first marriage, whose wife had passed away. Pat’s children are Alan Fielding, Shannon Fielding Barber, Jill Fielding, Danny Fielding and Brian Fielding. Both families blended well with happiness. Delores was widowed again on July 9, 2011, with Pat’s passing.
Delores worked as a secretary and on the side had a musical career. She played guitar in the family band. She also sang and yodeled at cowboy poetry gatherings in Elko, Nevada; Meridian, Idaho; and Pendleton. She entertained at the Pendleton Round-Up Main Street Show and sang for President Ford when he held his political rally in Pendleton on his second run for president. Delores also loved gardening, riding her horses and found joy in raising her seven choice sons. Delores was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Delores is survived by sibling Sylvia (Ray) Munns of McMinnville, Oregon; sons Randall (Rosemary) Severe, Curtis (Debbie) Severe and Monty (Crystal) Severe of Pendleton, Robin (Cindy) Severe of Helix, Stewart (Michelle) Severe of Burns, Oregon, Clint Severe of Raymondville, Missouri, and Shawn (Evalee) of Anchorage, Alaska. Also surviving are stepchildren Alan (Deanne) Fielding of Touchet, Washington, Jill Fielding of Gig Harbor, Washington, Shannon (Lowell) Barber of Pasco, Washington, Danny (Christine) Fielding of Midvale, Utah, and Brian (Vivionni) Fielding of Brazil; also 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the Severe boys, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the stepchildren. Delores was predeceased by siblings Nita Brown, Glen Brown and Gilbert Brown.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
