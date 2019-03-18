Vancouver, Wash.
April 11, 1924 — March 14, 2019
Delta Martha Hurley Huber died on March 14, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Vancouver, Washington.
Delta was born on April 11, 1924, in Umapine, Oregon, where her parents met and married. The family moved to La Grande, Oregon, when she was a small child, then to College Place, Washington, so she and her four siblings could attend Walla Walla College.
She attended nursing school there and at Portland Sanitorium until she married Harold Huber in 1947. She completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Columbia Basin College after launching four children into the world. Harold and Delta were married for 65 years until Harold’s death in 2012.
Harold and Delta lived most of their lives in Heppner, Oregon, where they first built a home on the hill, then later bought a ranch they called Toothacres (a reference to Harold’s paying job as the town dentist). Delta loved nature and the outdoors and taught her family the value of exercise and healthy eating long before it was fashionable.
Delta is survived by her four children, Marianne Brams, David Huber, Gary Huber and Lucy Huber-Dawes, and three grandchildren, as well as her sisters Christina Gerking and Hazel Davis.
Delta will be buried next to Harold in the Hermiston Cemetery. There will be a brief memorial ceremony there at two o’clock p.m. on Thursday, March 28, with a reception following at the Best Western Hermiston Inn at 2255 Highway 395 South, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Delta with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of local arrangements.
