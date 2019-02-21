Gilbert, Ariz.
September 11, 1964 — February 15, 2019
Denise Marie Rodda Bensel passed away in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday, February 15 after a brief illness discovered to be Goodpasture syndrome, an autoimmune disease.
Denise was born on September 11, 1964, in Hermiston, Oregon. Her parents are Gene and Dorothy Rodda. She graduated from Hermiston High School in 1982.
After working at Wilcox Furniture in the 1980s, she worked in the mortgage industry for almost 30 years. She most recently had been employed as a senior underwriter for Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation’s largest mortgage companies.
Denise married Dean Bensel in Hood River, Oregon, on May 7, 1989. They welcomed a daughter, Whitney, in 1989 and also raised Dean’s daughter, Amy. They lived in Hermiston, Portland, Spokane and Denver, and Denise most recently settled in the Phoenix area after they divorced. They remained close.
Denise is survived by daughters Whitney and Amy, grandson Drew, her parents Dorothy and Gene, brothers Bill and Brent, and sister Kathy. She is also survived by her four rescue dogs Sadie, Timmy, Zoie and Stacey.
Denise will be remembered as a selfless person with a big heart who would do anything for others. She was determined, smart, hardworking and a great mother. She was a very independent soul who inspired all who knew her.
The family had a private get-together as Denise’s home in Gilbert, Arizona. Cards to the family can be sent to 3560 East Merlot Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298.
