Echo
January 7, 1973 — July 31, 2019
Denise Raylene Winters, age 46, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Echo, Oregon. Family and friends are invited to the memorial service on Sunday, August 4 at 3 o’clock in the evening at Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt, Stanfield, Oregon 97875.
Denise was born in Nampa, Idaho, on January 7, 1973, to Dennis and Vicky (Young) Winters. Denise enjoyed the beauty of life, and it was not uncommon for her to stop and smell the roses. To say that she was a free spirit would be an understatement. Denise loved the mountain air, she loved camping, mushroom hunting, and exploring the outdoors. Denise loved animals and almost always had a dog of some sort within reach.
Throughout her life Denise had many different jobs, but her favorite of all was working alongside her father, Dennis, out in the open air in the agriculture business.
Denise became a wife and mother at a young age and dedicated her time and energy to her babies. She had three children: Cody, Mackenzie, and Caysen, all of whom brought so much joy to her life. But most of all, Denise loved her role as Nana when she became a grandmother to a beautiful baby girl in 2014. Braelynn Rae was the light of her life.
Her house was always full of laughter and love and was always buzzing with activity. Denise enjoyed being in the company of good friends, and she made friends everywhere she went.
Anyone who ever met Denise can say that they will never forget her contagious laugh, her comforting hugs, and her motherly advice. Her door was always open and she welcomed anyone who needed a place to stay into her home. To Denise, everyone was family.
Denise is survived by her parents, Dennis and Aloras Winters, and Vicky Young; son Cody and his wife Erin Winters; daughter Mackenzie McClusky; son Caysen McClusky; granddaughter Braelynn McClusky; sister Sarah Deardorff; and many extended family and friends.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care if arrangements. Share memories with Denise's family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
