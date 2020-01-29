Athena
January 27, 2020
Dennis C. (Kim) Clark, 72, was taken home to his Father in Heaven on January 27, 2020. He resided in Athena, Oregon, with his wife Judi for the past 35 years.
He was born in Pendleton, Oregon, to J. Garth Clark and Neva E. Clark. Kim grew up in Stanfield, Oregon, and was active in all sports throughout his school years. He married Judi Crawford Roach on March 16, 1985, in Reno, Nevada.
Kim served in the United States Navy from 1965-1967. His tour of duty was in Vietnam.
Kim worked for many years at PGG in Pendleton, Oregon, as a parts manager and later at Sykes in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, as an account manager.
Kim was mayor of Athena, Oregon, for one term and was active in Athena's Caledonian Days. Kim enjoyed fishing, singing and playing guitar and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his spouse Judi in Athena, Ore.; one son, Shawn Jorgensen (Claudia) in Canyon Lakes, Calif.; one stepson, Jeff Roach (Toni) in Echo, Ore.; and one stepdaughter, Jaci Hoeft (Aaron) in Walla Walla, Wash. He is survived by two brothers, Kip Clark (Sandi) and Kelly Clark (Pam), and sister Karen Lackey (Gary). He is also survived by his pride and joy of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garth and Neva Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice, Providence St. Mary Cancer Center or East Umatilla Fire & Rescue in Athena, Oregon.
Graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Stanfield, Oregon, on February 7 at 3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Vert Auditorium downstairs in The Club Room, located at Fourth and Dorion in Pendleton, Oregon, from 5-7 p.m.
Obituary can be viewed online at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com.
