Hermiston
May 7, 1949 — July 23, 2021
Dennis Eugene Schilling was born May 7, 1949, to Fred and Alvera (Marostica) Schilling of Nyssa, Oregon, and passed unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, July 23, 2021.
Dennis was the fourth of five children and although he lost both his parents at a young age, he often remarked that his older sisters Shirley, Carolyn and Irene were always like extra mothers to him and his younger brother, Fred.
After graduating Nyssa High School in 1967, Dennis made the commitment to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. Dennis served meritoriously in Vietnam and then completed his duties as part of an Armed Forces entertainment group in Germany. He was very fond of sharing the memories of his time in service.
Dennis met his wife, Carolyn Sue Schilling (Winchester), at Nyssa High School and on Oct. 6, 1970, he and Carolyn were married. They went on to have and raise three children together: Marc, Lori and Matthew. Dennis was well known and liked in Nyssa. He served local farms via his employment with Simplot and miscellaneous tractor driving jobs nights and weekends.
Dennis was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his children compete in youth sports. He coached Little League Baseball in Nyssa and served on the Board of Directors for several years with his wife Carolyn.
In 1988, Dennis, Carolyn and their three children moved to Boardman, Oregon, as Dennis moved on to other employment opportunities, as a Weighmaster, with the State of Oregon. Dennis worked at the Umatilla Port of Entry until his retirement on Dec. 1, 2013, after 26 years.
In 2010 he lost Carolyn, his wife of 40 years. Dennis retired soon after and continued in his hobbies of bowling, at Desert Lanes in Hermiston, and singing in the church choir at Columbia View Community Church in Irrigon. Dennis was an avid reader and had also recently taken an interest in writing a book about his life and experiences. Dennis expressed interest in building wooden toys and tooling leather as he had in his younger years and was excited about the upcoming holiday season.
Dennis is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Sue Schilling; parents Fred and Alvera Schilling; sisters Shirley Schnabel (Marvin) and Carolyn Ann Miller; in addition to several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his sister Irene Lenz (Ron) of Renton, Washington, brother Fred Schilling (Jean) of Middleton, Idaho; his children Marc Schilling (Julie), Lori Smith (Craig), and Matthew Schilling; grandchildren Colten Schilling (Cianna), Trenton Smith and Emily Bonner; as well as several nephews, nieces and many extended family members and friends.
Dennis truly loved spending time with his family and friends and had big plans to gather again when all are able. We ask you to join us in celebration of his life at his home church, Columbia View Community Church on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m.
Dennis wished to be cremated and have his ashes interred with his parents at the family plot in Nyssa at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery. A grave side gathering to occur in late September. Please share memories of Dennis with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
