Pendleton
March 27, 1948 — October 17, 2019
Dennis James McNeil, 71, of Pendleton, died peacefully at his home on the morning of Thursday, October 17, 2019.
He was born to James and Evelyn McNeil in San Diego, California. He is survived by his sister Jean McNeil of Carson City, Nevada.
Dennis served in the U. S. Army from 1967-1971, during which he went to Vietnam and earned a medal of accommodation. He was a lifelong musician, playing in Europe, along the Eastern seaboard, and most recently in the local jazz band, Brass Fire.
Dennis moved to Oregon in 1986 and graduated from Blue Mountain Community College with a degree in nursing. He worked primarily at Willowbrook Terrace and Umatilla County Health Department.
Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, shooting, and was a lifelong member of the NRA. He was beloved by those him and will be missed.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com
Contributions in his memory can be made to Brass Fire band in care of Burns Mortuary, P.O. Box 489, Pendleton, OR 97801.
