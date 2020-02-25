Hermiston
August 24, 1944 — February 23, 2020
Dennis James Jay of Hermiston was born August 24, 1944, in Eugene, Oregon, the son of James and Wynonna (Gormley) Jay. He passed away in Hermiston on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 75.
Dennis lived in Eugene throughout his childhood where he attended school, graduating from Willamette High School in the class of 1962. After high school, he stayed in the Eugene area and began his career with the Southern Pacific Railroad. Southern Pacific was later bought by Union Pacific Railroad and he transferred to Hinkle yard in 1999. In total Dennis worked for the railroad for 37 years, retiring in 2002. He has resided in Hermiston since 1999.
Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Jay, and several friends.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary in Hermiston. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Family suggest memorial donations in Dennis’s memory be made to the Vineyard Oasis Church in Hermiston.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
