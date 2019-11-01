Pendleton
November 27, 1927 — October 30, 2019
Denny Glenn Evans of Pendleton, Oregon, was born on November 27, 1927, in Yakima, Washington, to parents Leonard and Lulu Evans. He died on October 30, 2019, in Pendleton, Oregon.
Denny was raised and attended school in Oregon, moving many times during the Depression as his father looked for work. He graduated from Eastern Oregon University with an M.S. in education. He met his wife Mary G. Evans in choir at the First United Methodist Church in Pendleton, and they were married on June 9, 1957.
Denny taught shop and math for 25 years at John Murray and Sunridge Middle schools. He traveled throughout the Northwest making wood signs at crafts fairs and driving truck.
He enjoyed fishing and huckleberry picking in the mountains of Eastern Oregon. He volunteered for many organizations including the First United Methodist Camp at Wallowa Lake and Perry’s Sports Camp in Vernonia. After retirement Mary and Denny enjoyed winters in San Diego, Calif., in their RV. He began playing the guitar at the age of 55 and often at retirement centers as a member of the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers. Late in life he most enjoyed puttering with and driving his Model A pickup and roadster as a member of the Blue Mountain A’s.
Denny is survived by his wife Mary G. Evans; daughter Marilee Evans-Wildgrove of Reno, Nev.; sons Gaylen Evans of Oregon City, Ore., and Lynn Evans of Central Point, Ore.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marieta Krigbaum of Pittsburg, Calif., and Lucretia Brooks of American Canyon, Calif., and brother Robert Evans of Pittsburg, Calif.
Services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel.
