Pendleton
June 30, 1974 — April 6, 2019
Derek Curtis Houle passed away April 6, 2019, at home of natural causes. A celebration of life will be held on April 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
Eight minutes after his twin sister, Dannette, Derek was born on June 30, 1974, to Danny and Gloria Houle at Monticello Medical Center in Longview, Wash.
He attended R.A. Long High School. At 16, he achieved his GED and went on to study at the Art Institute of Seattle. He was a brilliantly talented musician and was an avid reader and lifetime learner.
Derek is survived by his children Kaitlin R. L. Ward-Houle, Allen Jay Grimes-Houle, Joseph Mackin Houle, and Zoe Noelle Houle; grandchildren Alexander James Grimes, Rosalie Marie Brewer and Dean William Grimes; parents Danny and Gloria Houle; siblings Randal and Shelley Houle of Vancouver, Wash., Steve and Dannette (Houle) Miller of Camas, Wash., and Jeremy and Carla Houle of Pekin, Ill.; five nieces and five nephews; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Elwin C. and Donna L. Houle and Albert R. and Bunnie J. Zander, and his cat Scram.
His music is available on iTunes and YouTube as artists Derek Houle and Zanag Kraun.
Condolences may be posted at www.pioneerchapel.com.
