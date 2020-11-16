Hermiston
October 28, 1939 — November 11, 2020
Dewey S. Primmer was born on October 28, 1939, in Grangeville, Idaho, to parents Millard and Elsie Shadduck Primmer. He died on November 11, 2020, at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 81 years.
Dewey was raised in Post Falls, Idaho, and graduated from high school in Rathdrum, Idaho, class of 1957. He then joined the United States Navy and served for the first 10 years on ships and as a recruiter for the last 10 years in Seattle, Washington. He was honorably discharged in 1977 and was only the fourth recipient of the Gold Wreath Award for recruiting.
Dewey was united in marriage to Donna Webb on April 15, 1967, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They settled in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1977 where they have lived since.
Dewey worked for various business in Hermiston as well as farming for Dan McCarty, which he truly enjoyed. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed camping, being camp cook, hunting, yearly trips to Odell Lake and loved his dogs. He cherished time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Primmer; children Dianna (Mark) Dufrene, Deanna (Mark) Robert, Debra (Jim) Fothergill, Douglas (Karen) Primmer, Donald (Dana) Primmer, Darrell (Jana) Primmer and Dale (Brenda) Primmer; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lavern and John Primmer.
A private family burial will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Dewey’s memory to Boys Town, American Cancer Society or VFW Avenue of Flags c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements. Please share memories of Dewey with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.