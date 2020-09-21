Toppenish, Washington
Jan. 17, 1965 — Sept. 16, 2020
Dirk Scot Spencer Sr. — Likeesta — was called home by our creator on Sept. 16, 2020, in the presence of loved ones, at Sunnyside Astria Hospital.
Dirk was born on Jan. 17, 1965, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Roland and Lorene Spencer. Dirk grew up and spent his life in the Satus area. He attended Granger School District participating in football, basketball, and his favorite sport wrestling. During his senior year he transferred to Wapato PACE High School graduating in 1985.
Growing up during his childhood he was taught how to fish on the Columbia River by his dad. He loved being on the Columbia River and the scaffolds of the Klickitat River dip net fishing. When he had his own son he taught him to fish on the Columbia River as well as teaching many nephews and friends. Dirk had many friends and acquaintances he met throughout the Yakima Valley. He enjoyed watching WWE, his favorite football team the Miami Dolphins and favorite college team the Michigan Wolverines.
Dirk is survived by his father, Roland L. Spencer (Satus, Washington); his son, DJ Spencer (Wapato, Washington); his brothers, Jake Spencer (White Swan, Washington), Nick Spencer (Toppenish, Washington); sisters, Michelle Spencer (Pendleton, Oregon), Jacqueline Smartlowit (Medicine Valley, Washington), Lee VanPelt (Pendleton, Oregon), Debbie Hoptowit (White Swan, Washington) and Julia Withers-Lyons (Pendleton, Oregon). Along with many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins. Dirk is preceded in death by his “mum,”
Lorene V. Spencer; brother, John W Withers; paternal grandparents, Arthur & Annie Spencer; maternal grandparents, Wilbur & Lucy Minthorn.
Funeral arrangements were held at Burns Mortuary on Sept. 19, 2020, in Pendleton, Oregon with dressing at 8 a.m., viewing at 9 a.m. and burial at Tutuilla Historical Cemetery at 10 a.m. All CDC guidelines were met by attendees. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.