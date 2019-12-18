Hermiston
March 17, 1944 — December 14, 2019
Dixie L. Banker of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on March 17, 1944, in Hermiston, Oregon, to parents Bruce and Mary Burnham Giddens. She died on December 14, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 75 years.
Dixie was raised and attended school in Hermiston, Oregon. She was united in marriage to Carl Banker in March of 1961 in Lewiston, Idaho. They moved to Provo, Utah, in 1962 and later to Eugene, Oregon, before moving to Portland in 1966.
They returned to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1980 where they operated Burnham’s Department Store for several years. Dixie later worked in Dr. Thomas Farney’s office for several years.
She enjoyed horseback riding in her younger years, traveling, genealogy, cooking and time with her family. Dixie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her husband Carl Banker, Hermiston, Ore.; sons Greg Banker and wife Laurie Lester-Banker, Asotin, Wash., Jon Banker and wife Teresa, Umatilla, Ore., and Ryan Banker and wife Jen, Chandler, Ariz.; daughter Patricia Simon and husband Shawn, West Richland, Wash.; grandchildren Tyson, Tiffinie, Kristopher, Taylor, Jessica, Jennifer and Ashley; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S..E Ninth St., Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Dixie’s memory to Shriners Hospital at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Please share memories of Dixie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.